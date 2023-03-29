Home Business What follows after the bank quake?
What follows after the bank quake?

“The risks in the financial system are still very great,” said the head of the EU Banking Authority (EBA), José Manuel Campa, in an interview with “Handelsblatt” earlier this week. “Moreover, rising interest rates are weighing on the financial markets. Such a drastic turnaround in interest rates not only increases the earnings opportunities for banks, but also the risks.” But he was “relatively satisfied with the state in which banks in the EU are on average,” said Campa: “The average equity and liquidity ratios are high.”

Also read: The risk of a banking crisis is increasing

The German Council of Economic Experts currently considers a major banking crisis as a result of the turbulence in the USA and Switzerland to be unlikely. “We would like to state that we see no threat to the stability of the financial markets at the moment,” emphasized Ulrike Malmendier from “Wirtschaftsweise” when the Federal Government’s Advisory Committee presented the latest economic forecast on March 22nd. The situation is different than in the financial crisis of 2008. The market between banks works well, the supply of credit for companies and consumers is secured.

The chief bank supervisor of the financial supervisory authority Bafin, Raimund Röseler, said he was very relaxed with regard to the German banking market: “Of course we have problems with some German banks, but we have no problem with the banking sector,” said Röseler. He “honestly doesn’t see the danger of a systemic crisis or that what happened now would grow into a systemic crisis here”.

