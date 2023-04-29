What forgets those who play to attack Italy on the debt

The attack on Italy

In the last week there has been a lot of talk about the results of an analysis carried out by Goldman Sachs which recommends to Italian savers and institutional investors to sell the Italian BTPs and to buy Spanish government bonds, this in the light of the restrictive monetary policy established by the ECB.

Bloomberg reports that American analysts expect the spread between the BTP and the Bund to rise to 235 basis points by the end of 2023, today is around 187. Situation that could further worsen in anticipation of further rate hikes by the ECB. And the Moody’s agency could see that it could revise the judgment on Italy negatively.

The interest rate problem

Pierre Wunsch, governor of the Belgian Central Bank, which sits among other things in the executive council of the ECB, he puts his weight on it, in an interview with Financial Timessaying he wouldn’t be surprised if rates jumped to 4% at some point.

We must bear in mind that the ECB raised deposit rates at an extraordinary pace from -0.5% last July to 3%, and now all markets are expecting a further rise up to 3.75%. Wunsch reiterates that investors “are underestimating how much the eurozone’s borrowing costs will increase”.

Further negative news comes from Moody’s, according to which slow growth and higher financing costs could further weaken the fiscal position of Italy, currently the only sovereign state with a Baa3 rating and a negative outlook.

The bad news didn’t end there

The Single European Banking Supervision ECB / SSM has requested, by sending a letter to the banks

under your own supervision to indicate in the related documents the stress tests required by the EBA (scheduled for July), precise information on unrealized losses on financial assets held to maturity, etc., with the aim of carrying out a broad and in-depth survey of data which, although frozen, could in if necessary, cause a negative impact on the income statements of European banks.

As of May 2022, the map of holders of Italian government bondsquantified on an amount of securities equal to 2,282 billion euros, the 18.77% held by the banks equal to approximately 428 billion securities.

short memory

On 14 June 2022, some data were published which indicated the spread between the ten-year BTP and the Bund ever closer to the psychological threshold of 250 basis points (exactly at 248, against around 190 recorded these days on 27 April 2023), with a return on Italian securities above 4% (was 4.11%) as at the end of 2013. These days the yield on ten-year BTPs is equal to 4.26%. A negative growth trend which, last year, also involved the sovereign debts of Spain, Portugal and Greece.

So having evaluated the numerous variables and the continuous and constant negative news that comes from many quarters, in these last few weeks, one gets the impression and the feeling that the “markets” intend to put Italy in a difficult situation. At a time when our public debt is under the scrutiny of investors and the markets, government bonds held by credit institutions and insurance companies constitute protection against speculative attacks, which can also be represented by “nothing”.

The wealth of Italian families

The wealth of Italian families at the end of 2021 mattered on a treasury of 10,422 billion euros, data emerging from the study “The wealth of institutional sectors in Italy: 2005-2021”, prepared by the Bank of Italy and Istat.

Finally some good news, although in 2022 wealth household finance has returned to below 5 trillion, due to inflation and market trends, however we are still talking about 5,000 billion.

Why nobody think of the US debt parable that could cause the possible default on US government debt that reached $31.4 trillion in January 2023?