Exactly one month ago, Elon Musk announced that he would soon leave the leadership of Twitter, appointing a new CEO. A decision resulting from a survey launched by Musk himself on December 18, in which he asked social network users for an opinion on his leadership. “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” wrote Mr. Tesla, calling users to vote. And the result was overwhelming: with over 17 million users voting, over 57% of the responses were in favor of the tycoon leaving the scene. A result that displaced Musk himself, evidently unaware of the chaotic management that has characterized Twitter since the day of the acquisition for 44 billion dollars. In organizing the survey. Musk had said that he would respect the response, but after the defeat he had preferred to remain silent for a few hours. Up to the admission of defeat and the announcement: “I will appoint a new CEO, as soon as I find someone crazy enough to accept this position”.

Commissions on Blue

A month has passed and the new CEO of Twitter is no longer mentioned. Musk blatantly avoided resuming the speech, surrounding himself with a fairly noisy silence. The hypothesis that in one month he has not been able to find someone capable of taking the helm of the social network seems rather a precise decision: not to give up command. And after all, the Tesla CEO seems used to silencing the most uncomfortable stories for him. In these hours, in this regard, details have emerged on another story on which Musk seems to have made a sensational step back. The prices of the Twitter “Blue” subscriptions have been made official, the subscription that limits ads and gives the verification check to the accounts. For Android users (like those of iOS), “Blue” will also cost $11 a month. So 3 dollars more than those who decide to subscribe through the browser and not through the app. The result is due to the fact that both Apple and Google have 30% commissions for in-app purchases. Commissions towards which Musk had shown all his intolerance, accusing the two companies of imposing a hidden tax on the Internet and swearing war. In light of the subscription prices (more expensive if subscribed with the app), Musk has given up. And even in this case, avoiding returning to the subject.

The ongoing process

In all of this, the former richest man in the world is now engaged in a trial for some of his tweets about Tesla dating back a few years ago. Tweets in which he announced the possibility of Tesla delisting. Hypothesis never materialized. Hence the lawsuit filed by some shareholders. Just Tesla, meanwhile, continues to suffer on the stock market, with the title losing 15% in the last month.