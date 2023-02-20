Home Business What happened when US stock and US bond yields broke the “seesaw” rule? ｜On the market
What happened when US stock and US bond yields broke the “seesaw” rule? ｜On the market

by admin
What happened when US stock and US bond yields broke the “seesaw” rule? ｜On the market

China Business News 2023-02-20 16:12:16

The “seesaw” relationship between U.S. stocks and U.S. bond yields has become a common sense rule, but it is now being broken. Short-term U.S. bond yields continued to rise, with the June U.S. bond yield exceeding 5% for the first time since 2007, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose. What happened when US stock and US bond yields broke the “seesaw” rule?

The “seesaw” relationship between U.S. stocks and U.S. bond yields has become a common sense rule, but it is now being broken. Short-term U.S. bond yields continued to rise, with the June U.S. bond yield exceeding 5% for the first time since 2007, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose. What happened when US stock and US bond yields broke the “seesaw” rule?

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

