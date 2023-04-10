WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Vahrenholt, on April 15 the federal government will shut down the last three nuclear power plants in Germany. Will we be able to do without this generation capacity in the future, despite the energy crisis?

Fritz Vahrenholt: Shutting down the last three nuclear power plants is a dangerous bet on the future. One forgets that the 4,500 megawatts of nuclear power, which will be eliminated from April 15, are the cheapest offer within the merit order of the electricity trading market. In the future, nuclear power will be replaced by expensive gas-fired power plants, which will then drive up prices. And a year later it will get worse again, because then an additional 10,000 megawatts of coal-fired electricity that are still in the grid will also be eliminated.