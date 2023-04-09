An the steering wheel of a steamer, with shorts, chunky shoes and in a black and white cuddly look: this is how Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse was presented to the general public for the first time on November 18, 1928. The feature film “Steamboat Willie” laid the foundation for the later screen life of the world‘s most famous comic mouse, not in color, but at least with a soundtrack. The enmity with the cat Karlo, the love affair with Minnie Mouse and the whole rebellious nature that knows how to win over young and old immediately are already there.

Anna Sophie Kuehne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Five years earlier, the comic artist Walt Disney, then 21 years old, founded the company “Disney Brothers Cartoon Studios” in Los Angeles together with his brother. As befits an American corporate dream, the first company headquarters, if you want to call it that, was in a garage. 100 years later, the early Hollywood start-up has grown into an entertainment empire with annual sales of almost 84 billion dollars.