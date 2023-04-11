Dalai Lama to the child: “Now suck my tongue”. Blizzard on Tenzin Gyatso

This time Tenzin Gyatso, Tibetan Dalai Lama “master oceanic of wisdom”, he made it really big. “Now suck my tongue”, with this expression he addressed a little boy in public who wanted to greet him. For an 87-year-old man, he doesn’t seem exactly the example of wisdom and harmony he should represent. The episode took place on February 28 during the meeting of 120 students in the Tsuglagkhang temple of Dharamshala, which is located in northern India, on the other side of Tibet occupied by the Chinese and where the government in exile has resided for years (since 1959) of the spiritual leader of Buddhism.

It all started when the little boy asked if he could hug him. The Nobel Peace Prize winner indicates “first here” on his cheek and then points to his lips, finally the Dalai Lama, in turn, kisses him on the lips. And then the grand finale. Suddenly the Dalai Lama takes out a long tongue and says to him: “Now suck it.” In short, if it weren’t about Tenzin Gyatso, one would incredibly be on the set of a child pornography film.

The Dalai Lama’s apology to the child. He Holiness of him often makes fun of the people he meets in an innocent and playful way “

Already in the crosshairs of politically correct feminists when in 2015 in an interview with Corriere he said that if a woman were to happen to him, she would have to be attractive, this time the episode sparked a worldwide viral uproar of a rare magnitude, so much so that the Dalai Lama’s staff reported the buddhist apology: “His Holiness would like to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends around the world, for any pain his words may have caused. Him Holiness of him often makes fun of the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and in front of cameras. You regret this incident ”.

Dalai Lama to the child: “Suck your tongue”. The web explodes. And China…

However, as we said, the thing was certainly not well received on the Net and there was talk of “disgusting behavior”, “inappropriate”, “embarrassing”, other than “innocent and joking”. Certainly what happened will make the Chinese government happy, which has contested it for decades and a consideration is in order. A single inappropriate behavior was enough to destroy the figure of the Tibetan spiritual and political leader, a success that China had tried to obtain with very different methods and with a real persecution. This demonstrates the tremendous power of the internet which can make and break a reputation in seconds.

World Buddhist organizations hastened to say that the Dalai Lama’s spiritual image cannot be compromised by this episode but this is not the truth in a time when extreme and extreme political correctness exists. What really happened – that is, what the intentions of the spiritual guide were – we cannot know. Of course age plays his role but it’s not an excuse because in other ways Tenzin Gyatso is very present to himself, for example precisely when he talks about China or more generally about politics. The point is that life is especially hard for spiritual figures in the age of the Internet precisely because nothing is spared them and even the smallest episode is amplified, let alone this.

