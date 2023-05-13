What if we voted for the Head of State? Challenge Draghi, Belloni and… All names

Presidential reform? Who are the possible candidates for the Quirinale

Edited by Alessandro Amadori, political scientist and pollster

The President of the Republic is traditionally the institutional figure who enjoys the greatest trust in our country. Apparently, his powers are relatively limited, ours being a parliamentary republic and not a presidential one. In fact, for a couple of decades now the Quirinal it has taken on a role that goes beyond the traditional function of representing national unity and guaranteeing the correct exercise of powers, eventually acting as a veritable clearing house for the tensions that characterize Italian political life. Using a somewhat strong metaphor, we could also say that, in terms of the psychology of politics, the President of the Republic today, in Italy, is something similar to a constitutional “monarch” elected by Parliament.

The current President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, performs this complex role very well, with a sober, austere and authoritative style that is transversally appreciated by national public opinion (his confidence indicator is in fact constantly very high, above 60%). From what we have said, it follows that identifying today a figure who can fill the presidential role with the right mix of technical expertise, political intelligence and the ability to resonate with the national collective imagination is not easy. If, hypothetically, in Italy there were the direct election of the head of state, who could have the right profile for this very high task?

