What Internet Speed is Ideal for Influencers and Content Creators?

The rise of social media has given way to various influencers and bloggers to amass a huge following in a very short amount of time! Some have even gone as far as to achieve celebrity-level status, like Mr. Beast, Charli D’Amelio, and Emma Chamberlain. While not everyone can rise to this level of fame, the digital age has given everyone the tools to try to!

You no longer need any fancy equipment or the most expensive camera on the market to get started on your influencer journey! Since most phones already come equipped with excellent cameras and quality editing apps, all you really need is a decent phone and a good internet connection!

And we’re here to help you with the latter part!

Why A Good ISP Is Necessary

Think about it – once you start creating content using your preferred device, you’ll need a good internet speed to upload the content onto social media sites, which takes a big amount of upload speed.

Since a lot of internet service providers tend to focus on download speeds (these are always higher than the upload speeds), an aspiring content creator will need to sign on with an ISP that is able to meet their requirements. A majority of internet users simply consume content online, like streaming, downloading, and viewing, while other users make up a significant minority that upload content like YouTubers, Instagram influencers, and online bloggers.

Having a good upload speed will ensure that there are zero to minimal lags when it comes to uploading online content. Longer upload times and delays in posting could impact your influencer journey in a negative way since other people are also reaching for the same goal. The faster your uploads are, the better chances you have of gaining a following.

If you’re set on becoming an influencer, then you need to focus on upload speeds more, and this is where it becomes tricky. A lot of ISPs don’t offer good upload speeds, since most cater to the majority, but there is one that we know of and it’s Spectrum.

Why Spectrum is the Ideal ISP

One of the main reasons we’re recommending Spectrum is because it offers a wide range of internet speeds at pretty affordable prices.

Another big reason it stands out as an ISP is its dedication to its customers as Spectrum’s customer service is top-tier! Not only are Spectrum’s experts available all day, every day of the year (yes, even on Sundays) but it also offers bilingual customer support!

Since the U.S. is home to one of the largest Spanish-speaking populations, there is a minority that doesn’t speak English. This is how Spectrum goes above and beyond for its customers since the ISP understands the value of communication.

Furthermore, Spectrum also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee policy, which allows you to try out its services for up to a month, completely risk-free! If, for whatever reason, you find yourself unsatisfied with the service, you can cancel your subscription within the first 30 days and get a full refund, no questions asked!

Spectrum is widely available in the United States, with coverage in 41+ states, making it accessible for the majority, and here are its offered tiers:

Spectrum Internet $49.99/month Up to 300/10 Mbps Spectrum Internet Ultra $69.99/month Up to 500/20 Mbps Spectrum Internet Gig $89.99/month Up to 1000/35 Mbps[WS1]

All of this ISP’s internet plans come with a 99.9% network reliability ratio, so you know to expect quality!

What Internet Speed Should You Aim For?

Of course, everyone has different priorities online but since content creators require more upload speeds, then the ‘Spectrum Internet Ultra’ or the ‘Spectrum Internet Gig’ plans would be the best choice! Upload speeds of 10 Mbps or higher are considered fast internet speeds. To give you a better understanding, let’s see what speeds suit which platform.

For instance, YouTube requires the most which is 25 Mbps, whereas live streaming takes 6 Mbps, and uploading images to social media takes 5 Mbps.

So, in a way, 500/20 Mbps is perfect for larger households with 6-8 devices, and you can easily download large files, attend video conferences, stream HD and upload online content without a hitch! However, if you have more family members or internet users, 1000/35 Mbps would be able to accommodate all your online needs perfectly.

While it may not be the most affordable option, subscribers do get their money’s worth as they enjoy a more seamless online experience.

In Conclusion

Content creation is hard work and requires a lot of focus and creativity, so you need all your social media to run as efficiently as possible and on a reliable internet service provider that you can trust.

Now that you know which speeds to keep in mind, you’ll be able to make a better, more informed decision!

