Experienced investment professional explains why he invested in Credit Suisse now of all times Major shareholders and key employees leave the bank. Experienced Zurich investment professional Markus Eberle explains why he still invested in the ailing bank in November.

Marble, stone and iron break – and the love of many investors for Credit Suisse has also become brittle in recent years. Image: Rafael Wiedenmeier/Getty

Where is Credit Suisse headed? The anxious question has been worrying customers, employees and not least the shareholders for months. The former largest CS shareholder, the US investment company Harris Associates, has just announced its definitive exit.