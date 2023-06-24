What is a stock dividend and why should you sell the stock before the dividend?

Stock dividends usually refer to the dividends that listed companies pay to investors in accordance with the share of stocks held in their annual profits.As an effective income, stock dividends require shareholders to hold stocks for a certain period of time before they can enjoy dividends. The reason for selling the stock before dividends is to allow the main force to ship and there is no real income.

What is stock dividend

The current stock dividends are usually divided into two types: cash dividends and dividends. After the stock enjoys dividends, investors can choose to sell the stock on the same day. In most cases, the stock sold on the same day will charge a high personal income tax. The number of holding days in a stock is usually calculated from the day the purchaser purchases the stock.

Because the main force may use the dividend information to carry out shipment operations before the dividend, the stock price after the dividend will drop tragically. Therefore, on the eve of the dividend, it is necessary to buy a part of the corresponding stock to increase the price of the stock and attract investors to buy the stock, so it is relatively better to sell the stock before the dividend. And since stock dividends do not bring investors corresponding actual returns, the last thing to rely on is the rising price of the stock.

