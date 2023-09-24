Home » What is needed now to combat the housing shortage
Business

What is needed now to combat the housing shortage

by admin
What is needed now to combat the housing shortage

As much as it is right to improve the conditions for developers and those wanting to build new buildings, it is fundamentally wrong and downright toxic to try to play landlords off against tenants. The SPD parliamentary group recently called for greater limits on rent increases. But the “breathing space for tenants” hoped for in the group’s paper takes away all potential builders’ breath. Because: Today’s landlords are tomorrow’s builders. Stifling any private initiative by ruling out rent increases is therefore counterproductive. At least if it means more new apartments: apartments that will ultimately ensure that supply increases and thus rents fall.

See also  Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Shows Early Gains, Falls Back to Green by Close

You may also like

Super-fragile smart working: end of the extension, here’s...

Title: “iPhone 15 Series Soars in Popularity Despite...

Nationalized gas supplier Sefe will soon transport Russian...

Couple Receives $1,410 Refund for Smelly Flight Experience...

90% super bonus, from 2 October applications to...

Examining the Challenges: EU’s Countervailing Investigation into Chinese...

Human trafficking in private – Behind closed doors:...

Salvini opens to building amnesty: “Evaluate amnesty on...

China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone: Three Years...

Germans see inflation and migration as important issues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy