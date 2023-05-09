Home » What is the Btp Valore, the new government bond launched by the Mef: guide
Business

by admin
(Mef headquarters, image source: Imagoeconomica)

Btp Value between issue, coupon and duration: what to know about the new government bond

Il Ministry of Economy and Finance launches a new family of government bonds. It is about the “Btp Value” and will be issued starting from next 5 June until 9 at 13unless closed early. The target for which it was designed are exclusively the individual savers and similar, or the so-called “retail market”.

The new government bond will have four-year term and it can be subscribed without caps or distributions or commissions. There are also periodic coupons calculated on the basis of pre-established rates that increase over time – which will be specified on 1 June next together with the ISIN code which identifies the security – as well as a loyalty bonus which will be assigned to savers who hold the new Btp Value until the deadline. According to this le methods have been streamlinedto facilitate the subscription of the title.

