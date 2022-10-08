Reducing the waste of energy and materials, while also reducing environmental damage is the goal of the circular economy, a concept unknown to most. An economic model “circular”Would make it possible to reduce waste of energy and materials and reduce environmental damage.

Come sottolineano Jack Dempsey, Fund Manager, e Paul Lamacraft, Senior Investment Director di Schrodersa circular economy provides what consumers need without allowing materials to be discarded and pollution to be created in the process.

A circular economy adopts design solutions to eliminate waste and pollution so that materials remain in use. The potential is huge seeing that it is estimated that $ 4.5 trillion will be produced from this economy by 2030 and $ 25 trillion by 2050.

The successful transition to an economy circular it is based on a combination of influence and innovation. Large corporations have the financial power and scale to make change on an adequate scale. Many younger companies – those that challenge the status quo – are still private and not yet listed on public stock markets, and often deliver the most disruptive ideas.

Investors seeking to participate in the transition to the circular economy should aim to cultivate as much flexibility as possible, to access innovation where it is most abundant.

Starting from these numbers, Schroders analysts point to the emerging opportunities of the circular economy sector. The first is that of circular supply chainwhich involves the introduction of completely renewable, recyclable or biodegradable materials that can be used in consecutive life cycles.

The second is that of recovery and recycling, which refer to a production and consumption system in which everything that was once considered waste is reused for other uses. The third refers to the platforms of sharing and “products as a service”. The fourth is theextension of the product life, whose model aims to capture the value of products that may be broken, out of date or no longer needed. Finally, we have the technological supporting factors: these are companies whose products or services provide the tools for a transition towards the circular economy. These companies may span the software, electronics and industry sectors, but all provide the tools needed for a successful circular transition.