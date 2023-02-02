Home Business What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra?One article to understand | Samsung Galaxy | galaxy_Sina Technology_Sina.com
What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra?One article to understand

What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra?One article to understand


At 2 am today, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series was officially released, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

The screen sizes of the three are 6.1 inches, 6.6 inches and 6.8 inches respectively.Among them, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 2K resolution (3088×1440) and a slightly curved screen, and the other two models have a FHD+ resolution (2340×1080).

Not only that,The Galaxy S23 Ultra supports an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, and the other two models have an adaptive refresh rate of 48-120Hz.

In terms of images, the main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 200 million pixels,There is also a periscope telephoto, the main camera of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ is 50 million pixels, and there is no periscope telephoto.

Finally, in terms of batteries, the battery capacity of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 5000mAh, the Galaxy S23+ is 4700mAh, and the Galaxy S23 is 3900mAh.

As for the similarities, the three models are equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. The three front-facing cameras are all 12 million pixels, all have armored aluminum frames, are IP68 dustproof and waterproof, and the main camera supports OIS. Optical anti-shake, the peak brightness of the screen is 1750 nits.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Editor in charge of Kuai Technology: Zhenting
