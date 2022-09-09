Source title: What about the ideal car that the ideal ONE and ideal L9 have received constant praise from users?

In the domestic new energy vehicle market, since the establishment of the brand in 2015, Lili Auto has delivered satisfactory answers to countless families. In recent years, Li Auto has successively launched two models, Li Li ONE and Li Li L9. As soon as they were launched, they have been recognized by countless users with their strong strength, and Li Auto’s delivery data is also very gratifying. Since delivery, the cumulative delivery volume of Li Auto has reached 199,484 units. So, what about the ideal ONE and the ideal L9 brought by the ideal car? Let’s talk about the ideal ONE first. Li Li ONE is the first product delivered to users by Li Li. It has gone through Li Li’s 0-1 verification period. Every design and configuration of this new car comes from Li Li’s deep insight into family needs and understand. Li Li ONE is also an electric vehicle with a more free range. It is equipped with a range-extending electric system developed by Li Li Auto, creating a freer energy model of “urban electricity, long-distance power generation, and camping power supply”, providing and fuel vehicles. The same energy replenishment experience and the driving experience far surpassing that of fuel vehicles allow users to have the freedom of mileage and the freedom to use electricity outdoors. With its outstanding performance, Ideal ONE has become a recognized “phenomenal” product in the industry and is deeply loved by users. The ideal L9 is also favored by users. On August 30, 2022, the ideal L9, the global smart flagship SUV for families, was officially delivered to users. Ideal Hangzhou Delivery Center has carefully prepared a centralized delivery ceremony for new users, and the first batch of Ideal L9 users love to mention their car. “The Ideal L9 has been officially delivered, and the satisfaction of the first batch of delivered users has exceeded expectations,” said Shen Yanan, co-founder and president of Ideal Auto. The ideal community user “HOUYIN” was too excited to sleep the night before picking up the car. He got up at 6 in the morning and went to the Hangzhou Gongshu Delivery Center. Coffee, flowers, drinks and snacks are delivered to us by the expert little brother and sister who skillfully explained the functions of the ideal L9 to us, making it feel like home.” Picture from: ideal community user “HOUYIN” The ideal community user “HOUYIN” made a lot of head-turns on the first day of picking up the car: “I left the delivery center at 3:00 p.m. until midnight, and I gave various friends a test drive along the way to see the car, and they were full of praise for my L9. On the road, a lot of people said on WeChat where they saw me and wanted to test the car. At the gate of the community, the neighbors stopped me directly to see the car. No wonder, the purple L9 is really beautiful!” Picture from: ideal community user “HOUYIN” As the country’s first delivery center of the brand new Ideal Auto Space Design 2.0, Hangzhou Delivery Center integrates the boutique display area and family rest area of ​​the space mall on the basis of the original vehicle delivery function to create a better experience for home users. The ideal space for branding. Adhering to the design language of openness, happiness and connection, the Ideal Delivery Center focuses on home users. It is not only a happy place that is friendly to children, but also a happy and warm space that connects people, products and brands. It is reported that within this year, more than 20 cities across the country will complete the upgrade of the ideal car delivery centers to better serve users. Picture from: ideal community user “HOUYIN” The ideal L9 of the ideal community user “Chiu Chiu’s toy car” is the first licensed L9 in Ningbo. He has been paying attention to the ideal L9 since March this year. The original intention of buying a car was to make it more convenient to bring a baby, and the requirements for the workmanship and interior of the car are relatively high. Comparing many models, he still prefers the Ideal L9, brushes the Ideal App at least 50 times a day, and finally waits until August 31 to pick up the car. His first impression when he picked up the car was that "the color of the L9 car is very beautiful! The white interior is high-end, and the leather is very soft." The ideal L9 reflects the "flagship feeling" in terms of appearance colors, with four standard colors of gold, silver, gray, and black metallic paint, as well as three special edition colors of green, blue, and purple. In terms of interior, there are black and white two-color, black coffee two-color, black and orange two-color, three kinds of interiors for users to choose from, all of which are standard. 21-inch wheels are also standard, with two-tone silver-gray and black-gray wheels optional. The ideal L9 body and interior and exterior decorations can present a luxurious, warm and agile posture in different light, between stillness and flow. For the interior, the ideal choice for the L9 is Nappa leather. Nappa leather is characterized by a soft and delicate touch. Specific plant extracts are used in all stages of production. It has the ability to purify the air between skin fibers, is environmentally friendly, safe and reliable for the human body, and can maintain a natural and fresh smell in the car space. . Ideal car interior fabrics adopt different anti-fouling treatment solutions according to the requirements of different shapes, colors and appearances. Ideal L9 innovatively improves and formulates polysiloxanes, and realizes the water-based ultra-fouling-resistant fluorine-free coating technology, and its anti-fouling and easy-to-clean performance are at the leading level in the industry. Picture from: Ideal Community User “Chirp’s Toy Car” The ideal community user “Chiu Chiu’s toy car” specially mentioned: “The car has been driven for a day, the suspension texture is very good, and the material of the pedals is also unexpected. It feels much better than most pedals in the aftermarket. In short, the ideal L9 can satisfy I have all the needs of a family car with a baby, and I can enjoy games and movies in the car in my spare time. With the L9, one person has enough power to drive, and the whole family can travel happily.” Picture from: Ideal Community User “Chirp’s Toy Car” Ideal L9’s air suspension and all-inclusive doors provide the whole family with the best on and off convenience in its class. In addition, Ideal has also developed high-quality aluminum alloy electric pedals, which are interconnected with the vehicle system and can be selected in various modes. For example, only extend the pedals on one side when the elderly and children get on and off the bus only. Among the users of Ideal L9, there are many super dads. The ideal community user “Ugly Ideal” is a post-95s baby dad with a second child, and the Ideal L9 is his ideal dad car. “Ugly Ideal” couldn’t wait to pick up the car, and couldn’t wait to share his joy: “L9’s assisted driving is very intelligent, with 5 screens, 6 silicon microphones and 3D ToF sensors in the whole car. Touch interaction, voice interaction and gestures The interaction and integration are all very interesting experiences. The L9 front seats can all be folded down, and it is no problem to sleep when you are sleepy. It is not too comfortable to lie down and watch TV in the rear second row of seats. The seats in the last row It can also be electrically adjusted to lie flat. There is actually a refrigerator that can warm milk and cool it, which is very practical for a car owner like me who often travels with a baby. I think, whether it is the driving experience or the comfort of the back seat, as well as the ideal There is no choice in after-sales service.” Picture from: Ideal Community User “Ugly Ugly Ideal” As of August 31, 2022, Li Auto had 265 retail centers across the country, covering 118 cities; 316 after-sales maintenance centers and authorized sheet metal spray centers, covering 226 cities, making it convenient for consumers and their families to go to experience the ideal L9. Ideal ONE and Li Li L9 are equipped with the latest technology independently developed by Li Auto, which can create a mobile smart space for the family, so that every family member can have an immersive audio-visual and entertainment experience. Because of this, Li Li ONE and Li Li L9 Both have become the ideal choice for countless family trips. In the future, Li Auto will launch more smart new products one after another to meet the travel needs of more families.

