What is the right price of stock bidding?

Auction matching usually refers to the related practice when the two parties reach a consensus and the price of the other party’s order is executed.For some more conventional stock transactions, bidding pairs do have certain risks. Usually different investors will have different opinions, and as a very special stock transaction, investors need to decide according to their own situation.

What is a stock auction

In the stock market, the main participants in bid matching are usually brokers, and they usually hope that their customers can obtain very high returns, and bidding matching is often the easiest to achieve such a goal. But in general, the greater the volatility of the market, the greater the risk for the trader. The emergence of reverse bidding may cause different investors to have different views. Investors who like to pursue the coexistence of risk stimulation and income usually choose to take advantage of the opportunity of bidding to collect stocks with high risk and high return. Contrary to this kind of conservative investors, I would prefer to trade within the normal trading range area, so as to ensure that the risk is minimized. But investors need to make the most adequate preparations according to their own risk tolerance range.

