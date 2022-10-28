Home Business What is the signal that the RMB has rebounded by 1000 points and the US dollar index has fallen back from its high?
What is the signal that the RMB has rebounded by 1000 points and the US dollar index has fallen back from its high?

What is the signal that the RMB has rebounded by 1000 points and the US dollar index has fallen back from its high?

First Financial 2022-10-27 12:25:19

After several consecutive days of weakness, the RMB exchange rate against the US dollar rebounded strongly. On October 26, both the onshore and offshore RMB against the U.S. dollar rebounded significantly. The intraday highs hit 7.1700 and 7.2088 respectively, rebounding by more than 1,000 points from the intraday lows, and up 1.72% and 1.73% respectively as of the closing day. At 7 o’clock today, the onshore and offshore RMB against the US dollar were reported at 7.1825 and 7.1894 respectively. Other non-US currencies also changed their previous decline and strengthened significantly.

