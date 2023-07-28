What Israel’s economy thinks about the controversial judicial reform

With mass protests, road blockades and strikes, government opponents are trying to stop a package of laws they believe is anti-democratic – and on Monday they had to watch as the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, passed the first element of the reform. Since then, there has been tumult not only on the country’s streets, but also in the markets. Because the “reform”, described by its opponents as a “coup”, not only threatens the separation of powers. It could also undermine legal certainty, which is so important to investors, and alienate Israel’s most valuable resource, its skilled workers.

