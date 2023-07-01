what it is, how it works and who can ask

Basic income ready to go permanently in the attic: in its place, from January, it debuts the Inclusion Allowance – which will be disbursed through an Inclusion Card – intended for households with disabled people, minors, over 60s, and after the changes by the Senate, even the disadvantaged members included in treatment and assistance programs certified by the PA.

Amounts up to 6 thousand euros a year, 500 a month, a rent contribution is foreseen (for regular leases) of 3,360 euros a year, 280 a month. If the nucleus is made up of all people at least 67 or seriously disabled, the monthly amount is 630 euro (7,560 a year) plus a 150 euro rent contribution (1,800 a year).

Residents in Italy for at least five years can apply for the inclusion grant, atrue an Isee of 9,360 eurosand a family income of less than 6,000 per year multiplied by the equivalence scale, a value of the real estate assets, as defined for ISEE purposes, other than the residential house with a value for Imu purposes not exceeding euro 150mila, no more than euros 30.000, and you must not own ships, boats, motor vehicles with engine capacity exceeding 1600 cc. or motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 250 cc.

It is requested online to INPS which – once possession of the requisites and conditions has been ascertained – will inform the applicant that in order to receive the economic benefit, it is necessary to register with the information system for social and occupational inclusion (SIISL), the new job portal, in order to sign a digital activation agreement, authorizing the transmission of data relating to the application to job centres, employment agencies, entities authorized to carry out intermediation activities, entities accredited to employment services.



Among the substantial changes, the definition of the job offer which, if rejected, causes the subsidy to be lost. In detail: the beneficiary of the allowance, which can be activated at work, is required to accept, throughout Italy, a permanent or fixed-term contract lasting more than 12 months, a full-time or part-time job of not less than 60% of the full-time schedule, when the salary is not less than the minimum wages established by collective agreements.



If the contract offered is fixed-term, even temporary, the place of work must not be more than 80km away from the subject’s domicile or must be reachable no later than 120 minutes by public transport. While the worker who has children under 14 will have to accept a permanent offer, only if he is within 80 km of his home or reachable in 120 minutes by public transport. Also keep an eye out for sanctions: in the event of false declarations or documents or attesting to untrue things, imprisonment is triggered by 2 to 6 years. (Ticker)