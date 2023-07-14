Home » What jobs are there at Rate Pay – and what salaries?
Business

What jobs are there at Rate Pay – and what salaries?

by admin
What jobs are there at Rate Pay – and what salaries?

There are currently 30 to 40 vacancies at Ratepay, and the company is primarily looking for talent in the areas of engineering and sales. nomadnes/Getty/founder scene

Free lunches, language courses, yoga sessions, dogs allowed – apparently they still exist, the almost picture-book “startup” jobs. Of course in Berlin. And in the fintech industry.

The company’s CHRO, Friderike Schröder, spoke to us about working at Ratepay. What do you have to be able to do, what type of person does she particularly like to hire, who has a chance of a management position here and, above all: What do you earn as an employee at Ratepay?

How many vacancies are there – and which jobs are in demand?

Around 260 people currently work at Ratepay, most of them in Berlin, where the company has its headquarters. The payment service provider is relative constantly looking for thirty to forty new people. “We’re mainly looking for field of engineering as well as in the area of ​​Risk & Data‘ says Schroeder. Twelve positions are currently open for software engineers.

See also  Nike: revenues up 5% to 12.8 billion dollars

You may also like

Revolut brings the Visa card machine to the...

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy