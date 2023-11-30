What kind of person is investment guru Charlie Munger who suggested Buffett invest 38 times in BYD? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Investment Guru Charlie Munger Passes Away at 99

Charlie Munger, a longtime partner of the well-known American investor Warren Buffett, has passed away at the age of 99. The duo founded Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-20th century, and their extensive investments over the years have yielded brilliant results and become legendary.

Munger, who was known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” was a man of wisdom and foresight. He once said that China’s economy would be better than any large economy in the next 20 years, showing his keen insight into global markets.

Munger was a man who believed in the power of reading and lifelong learning. He was a “walking encyclopedia” with an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He dabbled in various subjects, including history, science, philosophy, and literature, and encouraged others to do the same.

Munger shared his wisdom on success, stating, “When you get up every day, strive to be a little smarter than you were before. Complete your tasks carefully and well. Slowly, you will make progress, and this progress will not necessarily be rapid.”

In a time when many people are focused on making quick money, Munger advocated for patience and thoughtful decision-making. He was a firm believer in the power of compound interest and took a long-term approach to investing.

Munger’s multidisciplinary thinking framework allowed him to analyze companies in unique ways, such as understanding the impact of human psychological tendencies on investment and business decisions. This approach helped Berkshire Hathaway make successful investments in companies like Coca-Cola.

Despite his success, Munger did not shy away from sharing his mistakes. He believed that it was important to learn from one’s failures and was known for his famous quote, “If I knew where I would die, I would never go to that place.”

In the eyes of his longtime partner Warren Buffett, Munger’s wisdom, inspiration, and involvement were instrumental in the success of Berkshire Hathaway. The investment world has lost a true legend, but Munger’s teachings and wisdom are sure to live on for generations to come.