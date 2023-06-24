What kinds of technical factions are there in the stock market? Is the technology in the stock market useful?

Technical analysis emphasizes the relative highs and lows of price changes. It believes that prices will have a certain trend of change. Different investors will have different references when conducting technical analysis. After a long period of development, the following types have been formed: : Indicator School, Tangent Line School, Candlestick School, Wave School and Form School.

1. Index faction:

Investors commonly use the MACD moving average indicator, KDJ indicator, RSI strength indicator and so on. The combination of this type of qualitative indicators can often grasp the buying and selling points of stocks more accurately.

2. Tangent type:

In short, it is to draw a line. The commonly used golden section line divides the original increase of 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, and 0.809 into five golden section points. After the stock price reverses, it is very likely that There will be temporary resistance and support at these 5 golden section points. For details, please refer to it.

What kinds of technical schools are there in the stock market

3. K-line faction:

Focus on K-line analysis, and speculate on the strength of short and long parties from the status of certain K-line combinations.

4. Waves:

Using the principle of ocean waves, there are 8 periods of ocean waves, four ocean waves up and four times down.

5. Morphology:

The common forms are: head and shoulders top, head and shoulders bottom, arc top, arc bottom, etc.

The reference methods of the above five cardinal factions are different, but their purpose is to obtain better profits. The above is just a brief introduction. Specific investors need to refer to relevant information and combine them up and use.