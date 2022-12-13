What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro

The Mi 13 series has been officially released. Lei Jun said that this is the answer sheet of Xiaomi’s three-year high-end exploration, and the experience is fully benchmarked against the iPhone.

According to online voting,More than 300 people participated in the question of “Who is better looking between Xiaomi and iPhone?” As a result, 78% of netizens voted for Xiaomi 13, while iPhone 14 Pro only got 21.6% of the votes.

In fact, Xiaomi is quite confident about challenging the iPhone 14 this time. The press conference also showed that in the scene of charging while playing, the body temperature of Mi 13 is 8 degrees Celsius lower than that of iPhone 14.

Lei Jun also pointed out that if Xiaomi does not have the courage and determination to benchmark the iPhone, how can it make high-end mobile phones well, so comprehensively benchmarking the iPhone is the beginning of learning from the iPhone and having the opportunity to surpass the iPhone in the future, so both software and hardware must be serious Benchmark iPhone.