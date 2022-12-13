Home Business What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro – small tech news
Business

What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro – small tech news

by admin
What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro – small tech news

What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro

2022-12-13 16:38:35 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

The Mi 13 series has been officially released. Lei Jun said that this is the answer sheet of Xiaomi’s three-year high-end exploration, and the experience is fully benchmarked against the iPhone.

According to online voting,More than 300 people participated in the question of “Who is better looking between Xiaomi and iPhone?” As a result, 78% of netizens voted for Xiaomi 13, while iPhone 14 Pro only got 21.6% of the votes.

What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro

In fact, Xiaomi is quite confident about challenging the iPhone 14 this time. The press conference also showed that in the scene of charging while playing, the body temperature of Mi 13 is 8 degrees Celsius lower than that of iPhone 14.

Lei Jun also pointed out that if Xiaomi does not have the courage and determination to benchmark the iPhone, how can it make high-end mobile phones well, so comprehensively benchmarking the iPhone is the beginning of learning from the iPhone and having the opportunity to surpass the iPhone in the future, so both software and hardware must be serious Benchmark iPhone.

What Lei Jun hoped to surpass Apple did!Nearly 80% of netizens think Mi 13 looks better than iPhone 14 Pro

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  Real shot of Shanghai rainstorm: Huge lightning strikes the ground in the dark night, and the thunderbolt is dazzling

You may also like

Monetary data for November: The growth rate of...

Meteosat, the new European satellite that will produce...

A brief review of the financial data of...

US inflation slows more than expected: +7.1% in...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 13th. Stock exchanges leap...

Word of the Day∣Global Digital Trade Expo

Lufthansa raises profit estimates for 2022 with travel...

Hang Seng Index fell 437 points, catering stocks...

Electric cars: Vw and Enel X together for...

Market sentiment has risen to a certain extent,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy