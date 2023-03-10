Home Business What makes the bank’s problems so dangerous?
Business

What makes the bank’s problems so dangerous?

by admin
What makes the bank’s problems so dangerous?

Yes. A bank run is imminent: customers could withdraw even more deposits, the first start-ups are said to have already been advised to do so. The Silicon Valley Bank would then be forced to make further distress sales – with the result that even more customers would withdraw their deposits. “In the worst case, there is a risk of insolvency,” warns Volker Brühl, finance professor and director of the Center for Financial Studies at Frankfurt’s Goethe University. At the same time, another problem could exacerbate the crisis: the bank will find it difficult to raise money from investors to offset the losses that have already been incurred. Who wants to give capital to a troubled bank?

See also  Terna: in March in Sicily electricity consumption returned to pre-Covid levels

You may also like

Superbonus, the race for deductions does not stop:...

Brand new Honda CR-V e:PHEV launched at RMB...

Tax reform, flat tax for all within three...

Qatar-gate, after the Turkish comes the Lebanese. The...

Apple’s official website is under maintenance! The iPhone...

Silicon Valley Bank – Financial markets in turmoil...

Balneari, the Council of State rejects Meloni: no...

Federal budget 2023 and 2024: Finance Minister Lindner...

Opinions and Reviews of the Platform for Investing

Gold Weekly Review: Gold prices cover most of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy