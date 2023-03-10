Yes. A bank run is imminent: customers could withdraw even more deposits, the first start-ups are said to have already been advised to do so. The Silicon Valley Bank would then be forced to make further distress sales – with the result that even more customers would withdraw their deposits. “In the worst case, there is a risk of insolvency,” warns Volker Brühl, finance professor and director of the Center for Financial Studies at Frankfurt’s Goethe University. At the same time, another problem could exacerbate the crisis: the bank will find it difficult to raise money from investors to offset the losses that have already been incurred. Who wants to give capital to a troubled bank?