Lead at a distance? For many managers, this still sounds daunting in 2023. From their point of view, it is neither feasible nor economical to control individual teams and entire departments on a mobile basis, or at least not from a central office. They believe that the necessary esprit de corps to unleash creativity and overcome crises can only be found in the office. And yes, temporary get-togethers bond. But collaboration doesn’t work well simply because everyone is in one place. Above all, collaboration is communication. Civilian executives can learn from the Bundeswehr how they succeed, because armies have always been managed at a distance.