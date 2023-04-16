What matters in the reporting season

7
Quarterly closing season begins. “The Pulse” shows what to watch out for in the American technology sector.
It feels like sand in the gears. The Nasdaq 100 closed 0.9% lower on Wednesday. The index with the largest technology stocks has lost ground for the third trading day in a row. After the outstanding performance in the first quarter, it has been lagging behind the overall market since the end of March.
