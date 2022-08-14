Stable chain and strong chain optimize layout (new economic orientation, consolidate the trend of economic recovery)

The Politburo meeting of the CPC Central Committee held on July 28 proposed to improve the stability and international competitiveness of the industrial chain and supply chain, and optimize the layout of the domestic industrial chain. At present, what is the competitiveness of my country’s industrial chain supply chain? In order to create a more resilient, safe and controllable industrial chain, solve the problems of stuck points, breakpoints, and blockages in the supply chain, and make up for shortcomings and weaknesses, what measures will be taken next? The reporter interviewed relevant officials of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, relevant experts and enterprises.

Coordinate development and safety, and further optimize the layout of the industrial chain

“The supply chain of the industrial chain is the backbone of the manufacturing industry, and it is an important support for stabilizing the overall economic market.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology introduced that after years of hard work, my country’s industrial chain supply chain has formed a relatively high level of industry, regional and other aspects. complete layout.

——Powerful large-scale production capacity. The output of more than 220 kinds of industrial products ranks first in the world. The added value of the manufacturing industry has increased from 16.98 trillion yuan in 2012 to 31.4 trillion yuan in 2021, accounting for nearly 30% of the world‘s total from 22.5%. The scale of manufacturing has increased for 12 consecutive years. Year ranked first in the world.

——Perfect industrial supporting capacity. It has all 31 major categories, 179 medium categories and 609 subcategories of the manufacturing industry, forming a complete and complete industrial chain from terminal products, parts, raw materials to related supporting equipment.

——A group of carriers with strong support and driving ability have been formed. 445 national demonstration bases for new industrialized industries have been built, and the industrial added value accounts for more than 30% of the national industrial added value. A large number of advanced manufacturing clusters with a certain scale and competitiveness have been cultivated, which has played a key role in enhancing my country’s industrial resilience.

“Judging from the impact of the epidemic in the first half of the year, there are still blockages and stuck points in some links of my country’s industrial chain and supply chain, and the layout of key links in some key industrial chains is not reasonable. At the same time, the response mechanism for emergencies is not perfect, and coordinated disposal The capacity needs to be improved.” The person in charge said that the next step will be to strengthen policy guidance and further optimize the layout of the industrial chain.

First, implement the “14th Five-Year Plan” series of manufacturing plans, promote the implementation of key projects and major projects, and guide the differentiated, characteristic and orderly development of various regions. The second is to implement the guiding opinions on promoting the orderly transfer of the manufacturing industry, revise the guidance catalogue of industrial development and transfer in a timely manner, improve the national industrial transfer information service platform, and promote the precise connection of industries. The third is to guide local governments to connect with national and regional strategic deployments, cultivate and develop advanced manufacturing clusters, and strengthen regional cooperation and industrial coordination. The fourth is to improve the gradient cultivation system of high-quality enterprises, cultivate a group of leading enterprises with industrial control and ecological leadership, a group of single-level manufacturing champion enterprises with “unique skills”, and a group of specialized and new “little giant” enterprises. Form an industrial ecology with upstream and downstream assistance and integrated development of large, medium and small. Fifth, strengthen coordination between regions, upstream and downstream, and ensure the stability and smoothness of the industrial chain and supply chain.

“In the context of the accelerated restructuring of the current global industrial chain and supply chain structure, promoting the orderly transfer of domestic manufacturing is not only conducive to optimizing the spatial distribution of my country’s productivity, but also helping to maintain the integrity of my country’s industrial system and accelerate the construction of dual-cycle development. pattern.” Cao Xirui, chief researcher of the industrial chain and supply chain field of China Electronics and Information Industry Development Research Institute, explained that at present, the central and western regions of my country, such as Anhui, Hubei, Sichuan and other provinces, have developed into important national manufacturing bases, and the state encourages Some industries in the eastern region are relocated to the central and western regions, and foreign capital is also encouraged to invest in the central and western regions, which helps maintain the integrity of my country’s industrial system. These regions can also be further integrated into the “Belt and Road” and become a new window for China‘s manufacturing industry to open to the outside world. .

Strengthen the collaborative innovation of the industrial chain and build an integrated ecosystem

It not only has a high-definition resolution far exceeding 1080P, but also saves more power than a 2K high-definition screen… A few days ago, Xiaomi has released a 1.5K custom high-definition resolution display. This new OLED (Organic Light Emitting Display), created by Xiaomi, Tianma Microelectronics and Huaxing Optoelectronics, will be applied to Xiaomi’s new mobile phone products in the near future.

Wu Cangzhi, head of Xiaomi’s new display technology joint laboratory, introduced that in order to promote the localization rate of the OLED display industry and solve the “stuck neck” problems such as upstream core raw materials and key equipment, Xiaomi, Tianma Microelectronics and Wuhan Huaxing Optoelectronics jointly built a “new display”. “Technology Joint Laboratory”, which integrates equipment, materials, and technology verification, and rapidly promotes R&D collaboration, technology iteration, and new technology commercialization and mass production.

The coordinated development of domestic mobile phone brands and upstream panel companies in the industry chain is driving the strong rise of domestic OLEDs. In the second quarter of this year, domestic manufacturers accounted for 24.7% of OLED shipments, and the market share more than doubled compared with 2019.

“In general, my country’s industrial chain supply chain still has problems of poor circulation, weak foundation and low level, and basic products and technologies such as key materials, core components, and components still face greater security risks. The construction is not perfect, and there is still a certain gap between the quality, performance, reliability and stability of high-end products in some important areas and the international advanced level.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that with the goal of promoting the advanced industrial foundation and the modernization of the industrial chain, the next step is to strengthen Collaborative innovation in the industrial chain. Implement industrial foundation reengineering projects and key core technology research projects, strengthen application traction and complete machine driving, encourage leading enterprises in the industrial chain to form innovation consortia, and strive to overcome “stuck neck” technologies and products.

“The leading and backbone enterprises in the industry chain are not only the ‘leaders’ to make up for shortcomings, but also the ‘main force’ of forging long plates.” Cao Xirui believes that large enterprises should be encouraged to improve their own capabilities by taking the lead in undertaking major national engineering projects Cultivate a group of ecologically leading enterprises with significant advantages in key core technologies, intellectual property rights, brand influence, market share, etc. At the same time, encourage them to open up innovation, market, and human resources to upstream, midstream and downstream SMEs, and strengthen cooperation in technical research, production verification, and standard formulation, so as to form an industrial ecology in which large and medium-sized enterprises cooperate closely and integrate development.

Promote advanced industrial base and industrial chain modernization

On August 4, BMW Group and Hegang Group signed a memorandum of cooperation. The two parties will work together to build a green and low-carbon automotive steel supply chain. Thanks to the 1.2 million-ton hydrogen metallurgy demonstration project launched in 2019, from mid-2023, HBIS’s low-carbon automotive steel will gradually be used in the mass-produced models of BMW’s Shenyang production base. The production process for these low carbon automotive steels will generate 10 to 30 percent less carbon dioxide than conventional steels.

BMW and Hegang’s attempt to build a green and low-carbon automotive steel supply chain is just a microcosm of the green transformation of my country’s industrial chain supply chain.

“From an international point of view, building a green and sustainable industrial chain supply chain is a necessary condition for my country to integrate into the global industrial chain supply chain and enhance its international competitiveness. The supply chain is an important part of due diligence on suppliers.” Cao Xirui said that creating a green and sustainable industrial chain supply chain is conducive to promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, promoting the intelligent and clean transformation of traditional industries, and promoting ecological Integrate friendly industries with emerging industries.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that enhancing the core competitiveness of the industrial chain is an important part of promoting the advanced industrial foundation and the modernization of the industrial chain. It is necessary to accelerate the promotion of high-end, intelligent and green transformation and upgrading of traditional industries; vigorously develop new technologies, new formats and new models, plan and deploy a number of future industrial chains, and promote the cluster development of advanced manufacturing.

