The withdrawal of a license to practice medicine often destroys the professional existence of a doctor. This is one of the reasons why the toughest of all professional sanctions is linked to strict requirements.

‌The license to practice medicine is – in addition to a successfully completed medical degree – the prerequisite for a doctor to be able to practice his profession. The loss of this state license is therefore a very harsh measure, as it is tantamount to a professional ban.

Nevertheless, the ‌Federal Medical Code (BÄO) such a sanction exists in the case of serious misconduct by a professional, namely when the behavior of a doctor has damaged confidence in the profession. The withdrawal of the license to practice medicine can be justified with both character and professional deficits. Health aspects can also play a role – for example, if the doctor suffers from an addiction and is therefore no longer able to care for his patients.

Approval can only be revoked if there is evidence of misconduct

The revocation of the license to practice medicine according to the BÄO presupposes that the doctor has subsequently proven to be unreliable or unworthy to exercise the medical profession.

Unreliability exists if the person concerned will presumably not reliably fulfill his professional obligations in the future. In the prognosis, the entire situation of the doctor at the time of the revocation procedure must be taken into account. This applies to the type and severity as well as to the number of violations and to the personality and living conditions of the person concerned. Criminal proceedings can be considered signs of unreliability, as can a lack of professional liability insurance or a serious medical error.

When is a doctor considered unworthy to practice?

A doctor is unworthy to practice his profession if his behavior has caused him to lose the trust and reputation needed to practice his profession. Serious misconduct is required for this, which makes the continuation of the medical activity appear intolerable. It is irrelevant whether the misconduct became public knowledge or not.

For example, (repeated) billing fraud or the acceptance of an advantage can justify a ban from working. The same applies to the sexual abuse of patients or bodily harm through incorrect treatment. Complimentary reports, failure to provide information and violations of the Narcotics Act can also cost a doctor their license, depending on the individual case.

Important: The license to practice medicine may not be revoked for longer than the reasons for the revocation require. A longer period would violate professional freedom and the principle of proportionality. If a final decision cannot yet be made as to whether a revocation is necessary, the BÄO opens up the possibility of suspending the license to practice medicine.

When it is advisable to voluntarily return the license to practice medicine

In the event of serious breaches of duty, it may be advisable to anticipate the licensing authority and voluntarily return the license to practice medicine. Because the BÄO allows doctors to later apply for the re-issuance of the license to practice medicine. To do this, they have to prove that they are no longer unworthy or unreliable. Anyone planning such an approach should seek legal advice.