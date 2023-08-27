What Oppenheimer teaches us about dealing with geoengineering

SRM could lower the Earth’s temperature within a few years, protecting millions of people, including future generations and some of the most climate-vulnerable populations, from extreme heat and its associated climate impacts. However, it would not address the causes of climate change and would be at best a complement, not a substitute, for mitigation and adaptation. It could weaken or divert the political will needed to strengthen climate action. Researchers say that global deployment of SRM would take decades, if not a century or more, to be fully effective because: simultaneous efforts to reduce emissions and remove greater amounts of carbon from the atmosphere — SRM’s phase-out strategy — would do so take a long time.

SRM would also pose new risks, both known and unknown – from potential damage to the ozone layer and changing precipitation patterns, to the risk of serious damage to biodiversity in the event of a sudden cessation, to worsening conflicts as deployment escalates negative impact on a neighboring country. Or just perceived as negative. All countries would be affected, but not to the same extent.

