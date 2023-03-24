Home Business What poverty does to our brains
It’s not heard everywhere, and not by everyone either. But again and again in German debates about wealth, income and inequality, it is said that poor people are mainly to blame for their poverty. “Should they try harder,” something like that.

What nobody thinks about with such easily said sayings: That poverty itself makes it more difficult to escape from poverty. There’s a whole bunch of reasons for that. Bent Freiwald looks at three from the psychological corner in this highly recommended newsletter.

Based on studies, he describes what poverty does to the brain:

1. Poverty is stressful. It is harder to work, learn and concentrate under stress. And as a result, earning the money that can help you out of poverty is also worse.

2. Poverty is distracting. If you don’t have much money, you have to watch your money all the time. And even overlooks the things that could help him.

3. Poverty impedes brain development. How much money the parents have can already be seen in the brain development of children.

