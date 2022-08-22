Many experts say that it is better to give a junk car up for recycling for free. However, services like JunkCarsUs believe you can still get cash for junk cars in Norfolk. Your car still has value, no matter what condition it is in! There is no need for technical control, the service will quickly pick up your car.

What’s more, you can appraise your car in a few clicks to find out the final sale price right from your home! It’s free and there are no obligations to follow through. If you are interested in the price you get, simply make an appointment to confirm the sale with the agency.

Selling a car for parts: the right decision?

The law allows the sale of a car for parts from an individual, as long as it is still in working order. Otherwise, your vehicle must be repurchased by a certified professional or destroyed in a landfill.

If you want to sell your car for parts to an individual, you must pass an inspection. The sale of a damaged car is carried out according to the same procedure as the classic sale. However, the seller must indicate on the registration card the words “sold in poor condition” or “sold for parts”.

If the vehicle is no longer roadworthy, the laws of many countries prohibit the resale of parts for obvious reasons. Therefore, many cars end up being recycled straight from the garage.

How to sell a car for parts if it is non-runner?

There are several scenarios here:

Your car is not licensed by the insurance company after an accident;

The car just broke down.

The vehicle has lost its license and has been declared “economically beyond repair” by your insurance company, meaning that the repairs exceed the value of the vehicle on the day of the accident.

Your insurance company can buy it back and compensate you. It will then take the necessary steps to entrust your vehicle to a professional demolisher.

Or your car is out of order and the repair is too expensive. In this case, you need to return your vehicle to a recycling center. This will take care of destroying it.

It’s always free, as long as the car still contains the basic parts: the engine, radiator, and also the catalytic converter.

It should be noted that selling your car for parts at a junkyard allows you to sell your car for a small profit. You will get a price per kilogram of scrap.

Selling your car for parts: no more hassle!

Sell ​​your car for parts with a professional! Services like JunkCarsUs exist for people who no longer know what to do with their old car.

Selling an old vehicle to a landfill requires a significant administrative burden for little financial gain. We invite you to evaluate your car without leaving your home!

Recovery process in 3 key steps:

Get an initial appraisal of your vehicle using our online appraisal tool. Complete your self-assessment by filling out some information and uploading simple photos so that our experts can determine the final sale price. You receive this price directly by e-mail. Sign up for a car trade-in with the agency so that one of our specialists can simply confirm your information. The contract of the sale is drawn up, and the return is made on the spot!

Discover the benefits of fast procedure, easy and free recovery with our services:

Pre-registration;

Evacuation at your expense;

Sale at a good price;

Online assessment and final price;

Administrative procedures at our expense.

You need to remember that we buy all cars! And we also take back all types of vehicles, even beaten ones. Don’t underestimate the value of your car! It is a solution that allows you to take no risks, delegate the administrative burden, and get the most out of your car, whatever it is.

Try an online tool to evaluate your vehicle. It’s fast, easy to use, and free. Then all you have to do is fill in your vehicle’s online price information and upload some photos.

You will receive the final sale price, and if you are sure, you will make an appointment for an exchange. On site, the expert confirms the information you have provided us and the payment is made by bank transfer as soon as possible.

What other ways are there to sell a car?

There are several factors to consider before making a decision:

speed of the procedure;

administrative complexity;

service cost.

Each solution has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Sale to a private person

With an individual, you can determine and agree on the sale price of your car.

However, you are responsible for writing the ad, negotiating with potential buyers, and completing the paperwork after the withdrawal. This is a process that can take anywhere from a few days to several months. Be vigilant: between individuals, you can always stumble upon a scammer.

Sale through Auto show

Restoring a car at a dealer allows you to sell your car in a short time.

In addition, technical control is not mandatory, and the dealer handles the administrative procedures. Please note that restoring your vehicle at a dealer is usually in exchange for purchasing a new vehicle.

Car auction

By entrusting your car to an auctioneer, you guarantee a legal repossession.

The expert determines the starting price after inspecting your car. The sale price in the long run is very random and depends on the interest shown by the buyers present. You will also have to take care of administrative procedures.

Are you wondering “how to quickly sell my damaged car?” With professional service, you sell it in just 24 hours.

From the announcement of the sale to the change of ownership of the car: all formalities are at the expense of the buyer.

If your vehicle is no longer able to move, it is considered an emergency vehicle. You can return it to the landfill, but this option will not bring you anything, and towing will be at your expense. There is no doubt that it is best to contact a professional to sell your damaged car.

