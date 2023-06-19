What the banks are now fleeing from

High debts for these properties: Investors around the world are taking refuge – Switzerland is also affected

Interest rates are rising higher and staying up longer than the financial markets were hoping for. This increases the risk of a crisis.

Office building risk: In the USA and Europe, such properties are burdened with high debts.

Bild: Gaetan Bally / KEYSTONE

With interest rate reversals, it is as if several explosive charges were detonated at the same time, but the fuses were of different lengths. There was a first explosion due to high losses on American government bonds. As a result, several banks went bankrupt at the same time in the USA and Credit Suisse in Switzerland. It’s been quiet since then. But a second fuse may lead to the real estate companies that have invested a lot of money in office buildings. The World Bank warns the banks are already fleeing, and the financial news service Bloomberg is headlining “a new wave of real estate pains”.

