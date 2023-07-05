Home » What the cabinet is planning money for in 2024
What the cabinet is planning money for in 2024

After long and difficult negotiations, the federal cabinet wants to adopt the government draft for the federal budget for 2024 this Wednesday. Federal spending is to be reduced significantly to EUR 445.7 billion after EUR 476.3 billion this year. After additional spending in previous years due to Corona and the energy price crisis, the debt brake anchored in the Basic Law is to be observed again. The cabinet also approves the financial plan until 2027.

The Family Ministry has to cut back on the largest item in the budget, parental allowance. Top earners should no longer receive the wage replacement benefit, only parents who together earn no more than 150,000 euros a year. Previously, this limit was 300,000 euros. Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) has not yet been able to push through with the desired sum of twelve billion euros for the planned basic child security, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has initially only set two billion euros for 2025 as a “placeholder” in the further financial plan.

