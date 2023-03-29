Home Business What the coalition puts in the shop window makes the Greens look bad
What the coalition puts in the shop window makes the Greens look bad

The Climate Protection Act, which is intended to smooth the individual steps on the way to climate neutrality in 2045, has been relaxed. Now similar requirements apply as in the last black-red federal government, when the individual departments did not have to come up with solutions when the sectors broke the reduction targets for greenhouse gases. It is no longer a matter of checking the goals every year in retrospect, but looking forward overall to around 2030, said Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner. The Greens had always rejected such a thing.

