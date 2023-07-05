Home » What the federal government wants to spend money on in the coming year
What the federal government wants to spend money on in the coming year

After the end of the acute corona crisis, the budget of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is shrinking. Expenditure of 16.2 billion euros is still possible – 14.5 billion of this alone is already tied to statutory health insurance as a normal subsidy. A subsidy of one billion euros for long-term care insurance, which was only introduced in 2022, will no longer be used as a savings contribution to household restructuring. However, Lauterbach immediately made it clear that there would be no cuts in benefits as a result.

Also read: “Karl Lauterbach is currently putting a lot at risk”

Specifically, the sum should not flow into a care provision fund as a buffer for future times. The background is also a reform that has just come into force, which is intended to mobilize 6.6 billion euros more annually for care – through higher contributions that have been due since July 1st. However, this should also finance relief for those in need of care in the home and at home from the beginning of 2024. In the case of the SPD and the Greens, that was not enough for many. Without the prospect of more money from the budget, however, the chances of further improvements dwindle. And with the refusal to cut back on benefits, the next increases in contributions for care and for the statutory health insurance funds are becoming more likely.

