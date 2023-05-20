What the NATO exercise Air Defender means for air travel

In June, NATO is exercising big in the skies over Germany. Travel should continue. The head of air traffic control explains how this should work and what passengers should be prepared for.

Et is getting tighter in the sky over Germany – at least for two weeks. From June 12th to 23rd, the air forces of the NATO countries will exercise on an unprecedented scale. For Arndt Schoenemann, head of German air traffic control (DFS), this means a major task. Civil air traffic should continue – even if areas for scheduled and holiday flights are closed due to the Air Defender exercise. “Delays and extended flight times due to diversions will be unavoidable because of the scope of the exercise,” said Schoenemann in an interview with the FAZ

He doesn’t believe in critical voices that advise against flying during the exercise. “Across the industry, everyone involved is trying to keep the impact on civil air traffic as low as possible,” he asserts. Nevertheless, Air Defender is “the largest air force deployment exercise in NATO history” with more than 10,000 participants. “More than 210 aircraft from 24 countries are used for this purpose, around 100 aircraft come from the United States alone.” These include fighter jets and transporters.