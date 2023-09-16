What They Are and How They Work. Do they agree?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

14 September 2023

If you are new to investing, you will most likely have come across the ethical funds.

In fact, in recent times the climate change and all related challenges to preserve our planet they have involved practically all areas of our lives, including that of investments.

In this regard, it is increasingly common to look for investments that are ethical and that respect certain criteria standard and above all that they can make us earn but knowing that we are also doing a favor for our planet.

Today I really want to talk to you about ethical funds, particular mutual investment funds that invest in certain companies and which respect certain levels of sustainability.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

A few words about mutual funds

We are about to address the topic of ethical fundsbut first let’s do a quick review on mutual investment funds.

They are collective savings investment organisations, which collect savers’ money and entrust its management to a savings management company, i.e. the SGR.

The SGR has the task of investing the money collected by savers on the markets.

They are also called a funds active managementand they differ from passively managed funds because they are managed by a professional, i.e. a manager who is responsible for choosing where to invest the money, is responsible for making certain decisions and directing the investment according to his choices, to obtain the the goal we have set ourselves.

Investing ethically

Investing in mutual funds is very common for Italian savers, as relying on a professional who manages the money on our behalf is simpler and more reassuring than investing alone trying to understand where the money ends up and why.

But choose one ethical investment it has become a very popular choice among investors for some years now.

It’s about choosing investment instruments based on a personal code of ethics.

Especially the 2021 it was the year of ethical investments: many investors chose them for their investments. This is partly due to a sort of responsibility that more and more people feel towards the planet, and also undoubtedly to the greater availability of ESG funds (which use environmental, social and corporate governance investment factors) on the market.

But what is really ethical?

The concept of ethics can be different from person to person, as an ethical investment could be an investment sustainablean investment greenan investment responsibleecc…

In the field of mutual funds and investments in general, all these characteristics can easily be found in ESG funds: These funds are based on certain ESG metrics that score companies based on their environmental, social and governance performance.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Ethical funds

I ethical funds they therefore differ from other traditional funds in the criteria for selecting the securities that make up the portfolio.

In fact, the securities in the portfolio must pursue the philosophy of sustainability and responsibility. These funds help you achieve a return but, at the same time, have positive impacts on the environment and society.

For completeness I’ll give you the following definition sustainable and responsible fund provided directly by Assogestion: “A fund is defined as sustainable and responsible if, on the basis of its own operational definition of the concept of responsibility, it has an investment policy that prohibits the purchase of a set of securities and/or favors the purchase of securities on the basis of analyzes that integrate environmental, social and good governance criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance) to financial analysis. This definition is independent of the specific methods of application of the selection criteria (internal “ethics” committee, consultancy firm, external selection, benchmark).”

These ethical funds are available in all the main financial markets, and also in Italy.

This is because more and more operators have chosen to set up mutual funds with sustainable and responsible strategies, precisely to propose investment solutions that are satisfactory in financial terms and which can therefore help you obtain returns and yields, but at the same time which are capable of produce positive impacts for society and the environment.

How are ethical funds selected?

It is important now to try to understand how it happens selection of issuersor how the funds are selected and then classified as ethical.

The selection of funds takes place with a double screening:

Negative criteria: first of all, negative exclusion criteria are applied, i.e. all controversial sectors or activities are discarded. For example, companies that deal with weapons, tobacco, gambling, but also nuclear energy, or which have been involved in serious incidents regarding respect for workers or the environment are eliminated;

Positive criteria: subsequently the positive evaluation criteria are applied, with companies and states being analyzed in detail on the basis of environmental, social and governance parameters. A summary score is also assigned.

Issuers with scores above an absolute threshold, which are the best in their sector, become part of the sustainable funds.

Then it is true that each company perhaps applies differences in choice, but basically the criteria used are essentially these.

Where to buy ethical funds?

A very important question you will be asking yourself will be related to the purchase of funds.

Where to buy ethical funds? Is there a different channel than traditional funds?

No, ethical funds are purchased in the same channels as traditional funds.

Almost now all asset management companies propose, in their offer, ethical funds that respect ESG criteria.

If you go to any official website of an asset management company or a bank that offers mutual funds, you will find a selection of ESG and sustainable funds.

For example Eurizon it was the first operator in Italy to establish ethical funds in 1996; to date the range of ethical funds is made up of four funds governed by Italian law. Furthermore, since 2008 the mutual funds that belong to the ethical system have adhered to the European code for the transparency of sustainable and responsible investments.

Also Arca, Anima, BPER, BNL and many other companies have a wide range within them range of ethical funds.

Etica SGR: specialized in ethical funds

However, it deserves further investigation Ethics SGRa company founded in Milan in 2000 specializing in sustainable and responsible funds.

The company manages a very large asset, of approximately 7,380 billion euros.

It is the savings management company of the ethical banking group, and is also among the first operators in sustainable managed savings.

It tries to best represent the values ​​of ethical finance in the financial markets, and wants to raise public awareness of responsible and ethical investments.

Returns by investing ethically

Since the objective of an investment is always to make its investor earn, it is clear that investing in ethical funds must give those who invest in them feedback, otherwise we wouldn’t be talking about investment, right?

Let’s start by saying that no investment is guaranteed to make you profit, and therefore it is not certain that by investing in a certain instrument you will be able to obtain the desired returns or, even, that you will be able to obtain returns because it could also happen that you have a losing investment or in any case an investment which is not entirely good.

The performance who obtain ethical funds are usually similar to those of traditional funds, there is no evidence that suggests one type of fund rather than another.

Indeed, invest in ethical funds it is important for diversification your portfolio and to mitigate the risk resulting from climate change.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

Affari Miei’s opinions on ethical funds

We have reached the end of ours analyses we can draw conclusions about ethical funds, trying to be objective and better understand whether choosing sustainable funds could be a good investment.

Investing to obtain a return is the goal we all aspire to, and if you can choose to invest, obtain an economic return and, at the same time, do good for the planet, why not choose it?

I think that in recent times the awareness and attention towards increasingly central themes in the life of our days such as sustainabilityethics and attention to climate change has grown.

Investing ethically it means choosing and rewarding companies and businesses that do their best to be sustainable and not damage the planet.

So from an ethical point of view we can only support such an approach but, in fact, we must also analyze the investment from a financial point of view.

I ethical funds they are mutual funds and, if you have had the opportunity to read my other content, perhaps you have noticed that I am not a big fan of these instruments.

I find them to be opaque and inefficient tools, which often fail to keep their promises and beat the benchmark and, consequently, get you interesting returns.

In fact, we are always talking about actively managed funds: they have considerable management costs, given that there is a manager who must be remunerated for his work.

I’m not telling you not to invest in these tools, because I don’t know your personal and financial situation and, therefore, I can’t know what you are looking for.

I would just like to make you think about investing and point out that there are also other tools you could choose: I’m talking about ETFspassively managed mutual funds that manage to “solve” some critical issues of mutual funds thanks to a different approach to investment.

Even among the ETFs there are those that invest and have ethical companies in their basket: for example you could think about investing in Renewable Energy ETFor focus on ETF ESG.

I think and hope I have answered all your questions about ethical investing.

Before saying goodbye, I’ll give you one more piece of advice: study and train!

In fact, I believe that the study and the training has always been one of the best investments you can make in life in general and in the world of markets.

If you know and become aware and act with awareness, your investment will only improve and give you even greater satisfaction.

Here are some guide very interesting for you:

Happy reading and good investments!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now <

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

