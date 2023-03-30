Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you have arrived on this page it is because you are looking for information on ETF PIR: which are the best of 2023? Do they agree?

You probably know this: PIR stands for Individual Savings Plans and are a tool adopted by the government which, since 2017, has wanted to support small and medium-sized Italian enterprises, while offering an opportunity to Italian investors, who can invest in small and medium-sized enterprises listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, while exploiting the tax breaks.

Now that we’ve seen what are PIRs, read on if you want to know more.

This article talks about:

Facilitations for those who invest in PIR: taxation

Let’s start with the question right away “relieve and discounts”which certainly appeals to those who have to invest and are looking for an advantageous tool.

I PIR allow you to invest in multiple shares of Italian companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchangeabove all small and medium enterprises (although some PIRs actually include Large Caps) for the purpose of facilitate its growth; natural persons residing in Italy who invest in a PIR and hold it for a period of no less than 5 years, can enjoy a total exemption on taxes related to the capital gain.

Furthermore, by investing in PIR it is possible to enjoy theexemption from payment of inheritance taxas is the case with i Italian government bonds and some life insurance policies.

Just by reading this information it is possible to understand why many people have come to read this guide, but let’s go deeper!

Minimum and maximum investable

Therefore, those who choose this tool, to take advantage of it, must hold them for at least 5 years. There’s a ceiling minimum and maximum investable capital:

500.00 €/year min.;

€30,000 / year max.

In total, therefore, an investor can invest in PIR a minimum of €2,500 and a maximum of €150,000 over 5 years and in any case must not exceed the limits set annually in both cases.

Attention, such figures they do not refer to the market value of the PIR itselfbut rather to the capital actually invested.

The Pir and their composition

Let’s come to an important topic on PIRs, before going into the merits. 70% of the financial instruments underlying the PIRs must be represented by companies with residence in Italy (or in other EU or EEA states), or in any case by companies operating in Italy through a permanent establishment.

Since the PIRs are intended to support Italian companies, they must respect these characteristics to meet the requirements:

49% of the underlying instruments must be issued by companies resident in Italy and in EU or EEA member countries or in countries operating in Italy through a permanent establishment;

17.5% of the financial instruments must be issued by companies with residence in Italy and in EU or EEA member countries (or countries operating in Italy through a permanent establishment not listed on the FTSE MIB) or on equivalent highly capitalized indices;

3.5%: financial instruments issued by companies resident in Italy and in EU or EEA member countries or alternatively operating in Italy through a permanent establishment not listed on the FTSE MIB and FTSE Mid Cap or equivalent indices;

30%: free investments also not in line with the limits set out in the previous points.

As we have already underlined, to have the possibility of taking advantage of the tax exemption, the PIRs must be held for a period of at least 5 years.

A minimum amount of €500 per year and a maximum amount of €30,000 per year can be invested in PIRs (value referring to the value of the investment and not to the market value of the PIR).

To guarantee savers a high diversification, the manager of the PIR cannot concentrate more than 10% of its assets in financial instruments issued by the same issuer or by companies belonging to the same group.

PIR: pros and cons

These financial instruments boast many advantages from a tax point of view for Italian investors-

However it is still an investment on the stock market that involves risks. Let’s not forget that they feature some disadvantages related to100% exposure to Italian companies (without any geographical diversification), come on minimum and maximum annual and total ceilings and by the fact that to obtain the tax benefits, you must hold the PIRs for at least 5 years.

PIR ETFs: What are they?

And now that we have clarified these points we can focus on the ETF PIR. ETFs are passively managed investment funds, which replicate a specific stock market index.

Passive management allows access to very liquid funds, which therefore offer the possibility of building a diversified portfolio, this because we are faced with instruments that do not focus on single assets, but on a basket of securities linked to various companies.

Il There are several advantages of investing in PIR-related ETFs:

costs, That they prowl around 0.33-0.40% per year. For this, PIR ETFs turn out much cheaper than active funds;

That For this, PIR ETFs turn out the second advantage is the transparency: to the investor are provided KIIDs and detailed information sheets;

to the investor are provided In the end buying them is within everyone’s reach because the operation is entirely feasible online making use of financial intermediaries (brokers) online.

If you want to learn more about investing in ETFs, or do a refresher course, I recommend my guide, which you can find by clicking here.

PIR ETFs: main types

As we have seen, ETFs are gods passively managed investment funds which replicate the performance of a given stock market index on the markets.

That’s exactly why they are highly liquid and allow you to build a diversified investment portfolio.

The strengths and risks associated with a given ETF also depend on the specific characteristics of the fund itself, for example the replication method o to type of dividends.

There are two types of replication:

Fully physically replicated ETFs: belongs to those funds that invest in all the shares that are in the reference index. Thus, the ETF is able to replicate the performance of the underlying as faithfully as possible. This is the replication method most used by fund managers because it guarantees more transparency and a reduced risk margin;

belongs to those funds that invest in all the shares that are in the reference index. Thus, the ETF is able to replicate the performance of the underlying as faithfully as possible. This is the replication method most used by fund managers because it guarantees more transparency and a reduced risk margin; Synthetic replication ETFs (unfunded): also known as ETFs on swap, these funds do not invest in all securities but are based on a swap agreement with a counterparty. This entails risks linked precisely to the counterparty to which the fund undertakes to pay the returns.

The difference between the two types of replication, for investors, lies in the diversification of the investment: those with total replication, for example, cover a smaller area of ​​the market, those with synthetic replication cover a wider area.

As far as dividends are concerned, however, there are two types:

Accumulation: which does not distribute dividends among investors but reinvests them in the fund. This contributes to the growth of the fund itself;

which does not distribute dividends among investors but reinvests them in the fund. This contributes to the growth of the fund itself; Distribution: just like with shares, dividends in this case are distributed among the shareholders periodically.

And now let’s see which ETFs to consider.

Best ETFs Pir

Below we see the tools currently available.

Lyxor ETF PIR: FTSE Italia All Cap PIR 2020 (DR) UCITS ETF

This ETF has been active since 2017 and invests in all constituents of the underlying index, therefore the type of replication is total physics. It is unhedged and the one-year volatility is 22.69%.

I dividends are not distributed among the shareholders, but are reinvested in the fund itself (so we talk about accumulation).

The dimensions of this fund are small: the assets are approximately 11 million euros. The total annual expense amounts to 0.35%.

Pay attention to the risk margin, which in this case is medium/high.

In this fund you will find the components of three Italian indices:

FTSE MIB;

FTSE Italia Mid Cap;

FTSE Italia Small Cap.

If we focus on the graph, we see that the fund was in negative territory from May to November 2022, but has returned to positive territory since January 2023 and is continuing well. In fact, since the beginning of the year it has recorded a +8.29%.

iShares FTSE Italia Mid – Small Cap UCITS ETF EUR

This ETF (active since 2017 and domiciled in Ireland) goes to replicate the Italian medium and small capitalization companies present in the indices:

FTSE Italia Mid Cap;

FTSE Italia Small Cap.

The replication method is also this time total and the dividend policy is ad accumulation. The annual costs are allo 0,33%.

This fund is small: the assets amount to 33 million euros.

The annual volatility is medium, and stands at 18.75%.

The fund is also not currency hedged, so it is exposed to currency risk.

How to invest in PIR ETFs? Is it worth it?

If you are now wondering how to take action, know that you can do it leaning on the bank that independently, through online platforms.

Obviously they are two different paths, with different services, costs and returns (basically the Bank has higher management costs than those of a platform, not to mention that the choice offered by banks is more limited). Personally, precisely because of the costs, I prefer to rely on platforms, such as Degiro, oppure eToro.

If you don’t know how to act alone, my first advice is to diversification, but first you need to have your strategy. That is, you must define your goals, your risk appetite and define your own asset allocation.

Advantages

Let’s recap by emphasizing the advantages of these tools: one of the main advantages is related to tax breaks associated with these savings plans. PIRs, if held for more than five years, offer the right to an exemptionrate equal to 26%.

Furthermore, they constitute a way to reevaluate the financial landscape, bringing benefits not only to one’s pockets, but also contributing to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Infine, gli ETFs by nature lead to the construction of a well diversified portfolio, which is also possible with PIR ETFs which offer access to a varied basket of securities.

Disadvantages

Among the disadvantages we find the risk margin. The performance of the funds is closely connected to the country’s economic situation and therefore it is subject to the influence of any event that could more or less directly affect Italy’s economic recovery.

Plus we’re talking about illiquid financial products in the short or medium term, so long as are linked to a minimum bond of 5 years in order to benefit from tax advantages.

