5. Italy – inflation rate 8.7 percent

Italy’s government suspended some taxes on fuel, as well as VAT on gas for households and businesses. Grid fees for gas were reduced and suspended for electricity.

To support incomes, the state expanded energy subsidies for those in need. Italy paid citizens a one-time lump sum of 150 to 200 euros depending on income, reduced social security contributions, brought forward pension increases and increased them between October and December

pensions paid in 2022 by two percent.

The inflation rate in Italy in 2022 was 8.7 percent, as high as in Germany and thus around the euro average. At its peak, it rose to 12.6 percent in Italy and fell to 8.2 percent by March 2023.

Inflation: How useful are government interventions?

The research institutes are rather skeptical about many government interventions. “Many of these measures are not targeted; they favor households across the income spectrum,” they write. “All things considered, measured inflation has, in and of itself, been temporarily reduced.” However, two effects counteracted this. Because energy prices were artificially lowered, “total European energy demand was kept up, which may have slowed down the fall in world market prices.” A lot of direct help for households and companies would have “ensured a higher overall demand, which in turn has the effect of increasing prices.”

The researchers point to estimates by the ECB that the government measures would reduce the inflation rate by 0.3 percentage points in 2023 and increase it by 0.5 percentage points in the coming year. However, it is difficult to calculate the effects of inflation because of the complex impact channels. “It is also uncertain because the scope of important measures depends on the level of energy prices, which can change significantly.”

become. read too Inflation: The economist Maurice Höfgen calls for the ECB to be deprived of power when it comes to price stability – these are his reasons 1. Spain – Inflation rate 3.1 percent Spain reduced taxes and duties on electricity, natural gas, pellets, briquettes, firewood – and most recently

also on staple foods. The most common natural gas tariff, which applies to 40 percent of all households, has been capped. In addition, Spain capped the gas price for electricity generation, which was possible because Spain is largely decoupled from the rest of the European gas market. The government capped rent increases at 2 percent a year, reduced public transport fares and offered a fuel rebate of 20 cents per liter. Income-enhancing measures include a 15 percent increase in basic income support and

Basic pension, a one-time allowance of 200 euros for low-income families and a payment in

Amount of 400 euros to scholarship holders. The inflation rate in Spain in 2022 was 8.4 percent, the euro average. Inflation peaked in Spain at 9.0 percent. Since the fall, it has declined significantly. In March, the inflation rate halved from six to 3.1 percent.

