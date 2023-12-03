What to do at COP28 in Dubai

Secondly, we need an open-ended technological offensive, because the known technology is not enough to provide enough CO2-free energy. An international initiative that pools forces and releases synergies would be promising. Thirdly, diplomacy must be put at the service of seeking cooperation. To do this, the problem of cooperation must be raised as a central problem in the consciousness of national decision-makers. COP 28 would be exactly the right place for this. Climate conferences can no longer be places where the only issue is who avoids how much CO2.

We need to talk much more about effective and cost-efficient instruments and the need for an international cooperation solution. If you create a common basic understanding there, the details can be clarified and the question of who pays how much can be answered.

