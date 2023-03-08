Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Let me guess, you’re looking online for advice why your investments are at a loss and you don’t know how to behave.

What to do when funds lose? When should you divest?

These are the most frequent questions I’ve received in recent times and I thought I’d write this article to give you some useful information to keep calm and to suggest other textual and video resources I’ve produced on the subject.

Let’s start.

This article talks about:

What happens if stock markets crash?

Let’s start with the basics: the stock exchanges move every day, fluctuations are normal both on the stock markets and bonds only, when there are no traumatic events, we don’t even notice them.

The answer to the question is always the same: DEPENDS.

I know, it’s a dislike answer because you would like a “and” o one “no” or three lines in which I solve a problem that distresses you but, if we are to be serious, it is not possible.

There are thousands of funds and financial instruments that can be subscribed: there is no one-size-fits-all answer because what matters is the WHAT before Why.

I have good news and bad news to tell you right away.

The good news is that, in the midst of a financial storm, almost everyone loses. You’re not alone in losing: you’re losing, I’m losing, even Bill Gates is probably losing.

The bad news is that you can’t help it: I wish I could tell you that you can change everything with a click but I can’t because none of us have the power to control the financial markets.

I would also add that it is not the drop itself that you have to worry about but what you have subscribed to, therefore the What.

Out of thousands of funds, most are pure garbage.

You haven’t noticed it until now because your trusted advisor has always seemed to you to be a reliable person: elegant and well dressed, he reassured you and, although in recent years your investments may not have been paying as they should have, you haven’t even noticed it because it was enough for you to see the “+” sign and you were serene.

Then the bags did +100% and maybe you were at +10% and you didn’t even notice it, you only needed to see green to sleep peacefully.

Ok, you’re right…but it’s all coming down

The basic rule that I have been explaining to my clients for years is that if the stock markets crash forever, the problem is not our money but our future.

In fact, if the stock markets collapse and the world economy never recovers, we go back to the Middle Ages and the money you invested takes on a relative value.

What worries you, if you think the end of the world is coming, should be the future of your job, your profession, your family.

Now look in the mirror: do you think this is really happening?

Do you really think the stock market crash is the beginning of the Apocalypse?

If yes, close this page and visit an e-commerce that sells satellite burglar alarms: barricade yourself at home, fill the pantry with food and get ready to defend your home as if you were at war 😉

If not, keep following me.

Everything will be fine…if you did it right before

Investing money is a process that must be repeated over time and requires two essential ingredients:

money : “Without money you can’t sing masses”, they say in my country, and you’re here interested in investments, I assume you’re not penniless;

: “Without money you can’t sing masses”, they say in my country, and you’re here interested in investments, I assume you’re not penniless; information: if until now you have blindly trusted banks and promoters without understanding anything about financial markets, the biggest problem is here and not in the stock exchanges.

If one of these two elements is missing, you don’t even have to venture to invest but you have to fill your gaps.

Is there no money? Go to work, save and then come back here to talk about how to invest.

Information missing? Study how the stock exchanges work and then invest otherwise they are excruciating pain.

Let me guess…you signed up for products you didn’t even understand and now you’re scared?

It can be, we’ve all been there.

For years we thought investing was like shopping: “Buy these funds that perform well“, “Invest in high yielding stocks“, “Look at these bonds that give you a flat 7%” and stuff like that.

No one told us, however, that investing money is an activity that starts from the definition of precise goals.

Goals that, trust someone who has really invested some money, are not things like: “I want to make more money” o “I have to buy the house next year” but they have a time horizon of at least ten years.

Where do you want to be in 10 years? And in 20?

How much money do you want to invest each year and how much are you willing to risk to get returns?

Why do you want to invest in stocks rather than bonds or commodities?

If you haven’t given yourself a coherent answer to these questions or, even worse, you haven’t asked yourself them at all, the problem is not that your funds are in the red today.

The huge problem is that you went to the financial markets without a strategy.

You crashed a party to which you weren’t invited, dressing sloppily and without even buying a gift for the birthday boy.

If it’s okay with you, you’re sitting alone in a corner eating some chips without anyone listening to you.

If, on the other hand, you feel bad, security kicks you out.

Transfer the story to the financial markets and perhaps we are on a similar level.

How to seriously react to a stock market crash

I have tried to reconstruct the situation of the vast majority of those who, like you, approach My business and maybe they write to me asking for help.

I have been hard on you and I thank you if you have come this far because this denotes that you are a responsible person, you have had the maturity to make yourself say the things you don’t want to hear without running away like a kid.

Now let’s move on to practical and decisive part.

The first thing you need to do is keep calm: calm is the virtue of the strong and this is not the time for impulsive reactions.

If until today you have made wrong decisions because you didn’t know anything about finance, you will not be able to make sensible decisions by continuing to ignore its rules and acting, moreover, in the grip of emotion.

Are you confused by the information I gave you about funds that are sold on the market?

How much does it cost to divest a fund?

When exiting a fund check what the exit fees are. Often the costs are graduated, i.e. the first year you could pay 5%, the second 4% and so on.

In any case, always read the information documents.

How to divest funds at a loss

If you have already decided to divest, I recommend caution because you could lose tens of thousands of euros due to rash decisions.

First of all it depends on the type of instruments you bought.

If they are equity funds, for example, volatility can be higher and if you are reading this article at a time when the markets are down, you could lose a lot.

If, on the other hand, they were the bond funds at a loss? What to do? In theory you should see less volatility and therefore smaller losses.

In the first case, you can be confident of a more vigorous recovery of the markets in the medium term and if you are losing a lot it may be better to wait.

In the second case, however, if you’ve been inside for years and you’re making a loss, it’s quite unlikely that there are surges in the value of your shares.

The decision is quite delicate, before acting I advise you to look at the fund video reports especially if you’ve never invested independently and you don’t feel well versed in the matter.

Losing bond funds: what to do?

In recent years, overall, the financial markets have done well: after the shock of the pandemic, especially thanks to the interventions of the Central Banks, the stock market has started to run again.

Hardly anyone thought of optimizing his investments because, even if he did nothing, things were apparently going well.

The same cannot be said for bond mutual funds: the growth of the markets, driven by the liquidity injected into the economy by central banks, has had effects on the bond sector.

As a result, bond mutual funds either went into the red or didn’t grow at all.

Investment fund trend forecasts

To date the forecasts they are not rosy: the moment of uncertainty we are experiencing leads to physiological losses that scare investors, leading them to flee. But is it a good choice?

What to do if funds go down?

In my opinion, it is difficult to give a clear-cut opinion: certainly most of the funds offered by the large asset management industry have major problems. In practice, many of these products are made not to go well because, due to an often complex cost structure, they nullify your returns.

To be honest, however, it should be emphasized that the period was also negative for ETFs and single bonds because the problem is in the underlying rather than in the instrument.

What to do in these cases?

Assuming that the funds are now going down, and could soon go back up (the market leads to natural fluctuations), the answer, in my opinion, lies in a correct financial planning: bonds must be part of a portfolio to balance, yields are sought on other asset classes.

Therefore, rather than focusing on the single fund, I advise you to think 360 degrees on the investment decisions that have brought you up to here.

I’m sure that by reading My Business many of these things will be clearer to you.

Conclusions

I hope I’ve been of some help to start taking active care of your money.

If you’ve come this far, you’ve understood that it’s a mission that falls to you and, if you want to continue following me, you’ll find lots of useful content to take matters into your own hands and become the protagonist of your financial choices again.

I wish you a good continuation on Affari Miei.

See you soon!