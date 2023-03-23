Public transport to a large extent and, with certain motorways, also parts of car traffic. At Deutsche Bahn, all long-distance traffic nationwide will be stopped on Monday due to a large-scale warning strike. Also in regional traffic “mostly no trains will run”, the group announced on Thursday. According to the EVG, the railway companies Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn and Die Länderbahn are affected on the rails in addition to Deutsche Bahn. The German airports are on strike on a large scale – according to the airport association ADV, around 380,000 business and private travelers cannot take off. At the largest airport in Frankfurt, for example, passenger traffic comes to a standstill. Inland shipping is also to be severely restricted.