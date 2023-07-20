What to know about voting in Spain

If it is true that all of Europe is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, in Spain the temperature is, if possible, even higher – and not only from a climatic point of view. The Iberian country, in fact, is preparing for general election on 23 July which could not only overturn the current balance of power in the country, but change the political balance of the whole continent.

Parties and polls

After the defeat of Socialist Party (PSOE) in the last local elections in May, in which the PSOE lost in 9 of the 12 voting regions as well as in several important municipalities, premier Sanchez decided to bring forward the elections expected by the end of the year by a few months, bringing for time in history Spain to vote in July.

A decision that takes on the traits of a desperate move, to try to counterattack a right that has all the favors of the forecast: the Popular Party (PP)driven by Alberto Núñez Feijóohas been firmly leading the polls for over a year, and despite a recent rally by the PSOE, maintains at least a five percentage point lead (33% against 28%) over the Socialists.

They follow, with a large gap and almost paired around 13/14%, the left platform summerfounded by the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister and Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz; and above all the post-Franco supporters of Vox, who could be decisive for the creation of a coalition government together with the PP.

The electoral system in force in the country, in fact, given its proportional system, will probably oblige the winning party to seek alliances in order to be able to govern. The PP has as the only possible option an agreement with Vox – to be understood whether with a direct involvement or not of the latter in the executive – while the PSOE, should it obtain a good result, could aim for a re-proposition of the minority government in existence until today with the external support of the left-wing separatists of the Catalonia and the Basque Country.

The decisive role of autonomy

Although there are no other parties of national importance that could aspire to win seats in Parliament, in fact, the electoral law in force in Spain, which assigns seats on a district basis (50 districts, corresponding to the provinces), therefore grants negligible a.i regionalist parties.

According to the latest survey by the Cluster17 institute, for example, there are several local parties that would enter Parliament even with a large number of seats: the Catalans are obviously the masters, with the Republican Left of Catalonia e Together for Catalonia which would get about 18 deputies out of the 48 available for the region. Similar speech also for EH Bildu, the party of the Basque left, and the Basque Nationalist Partyof a more conservative inspiration, which would garner 10 seats out of the 18 cast by the three provinces of the Basque Country.

If we add to this the possible seats of the Galician Nationalist Blockthe Catalan Popular Unity Candidacy and other local formations, the relationship with the regional autonomies becomes a key factor for the stability of the future Spanish executive.

If from this point of view it is easier to predict the attitude of progressive parties, the approach to the question for a possible government involving Vox is more uncertain: the party led by Santiago Abascal has among its declared objectives the abolition of regional in the name of a centralism of power that winks, in a not too veiled way, at the time of Francoism. An attitude that could hardly coexist with a PP fully integrated into the country’s current institutional set-up.

The European dimension

But it is not only the redefinition of the balance in Madrid that has aroused interest in this vote. On July 1, Spain assumed the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Unionwith premier Pedro Sanchez who indicated among the themes that will characterize the Spanish semester, “reindustrialisation, green transition, strengthening of social justice and EU unity”.

Priorities of the current executive which most likely will not correspond to those of a possible new right-wing government, with the further risk that the inevitable transition of powers will slow down and make the negotiations led by Madrid less effective. Among which are urgent dossiers such as the reform of the Stability Pact where he Pact on migration and asylum.

But the European dimension of the Spanish vote is also measured in the perspective of another electoral appointment, namely the European elections 2024.

A coalition government between the PP, a founding part of the European People’s Party, and Vox, a member of theAlliance of Conservatives and Reformists, would represent a dress rehearsal for an alliance that aims to subvert the traditional broad coalition between popular parties and socialists that “governs” the Brussels hemicycle. Probably also for this reason, Giorgia Meloni – recently re-elected president of the European conservative party – once again reiterated her endorsement to Vox. In short, the hottest electoral campaign in the history of Spain could last well beyond July 23rd.

Cover photo EPA/MARISCAL

