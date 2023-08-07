Home » What Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman’s bond bets are telling investors
Business

What Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman’s bond bets are telling investors

by admin
What Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman’s bond bets are telling investors

Bill Ackman doubts it. The head of the hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management recently announced via the short message service X (formerly Twitter) that he was shorting US government bonds with a remaining term of 30 years, i.e. betting that their prices would fall. This is based not least on the assumption that inflation in the USA will prove to be more persistent than expected. “I’d be surprised if we didn’t find ourselves in a world of sustained inflation around 3 percent,” Ackman said. The US Federal Reserve’s target is two percent.

See also  After Silvio, Salvini matters less: with the elections Meloni can take everything

You may also like

E-Globe admitted to Euronext Growth Milan

Industry in a downward spiral: Production falls even...

Rising Demand for Euro and Dollar in Cuba’s...

Visibilia editore collapses on the stock market: -25.45%....

CLP Holdings’ First Half 2023 Income Decreases by...

Property tax: Many municipalities are increasing the assessment...

Jesolo, free post disco taxi for the drunk....

Biontech: Mainz company with a loss of 190...

Mps: share boom after accounts and Equita upgrade....

Wharf Real Estate Reports HK$1.805 Billion Profit in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy