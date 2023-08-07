What Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman’s bond bets are telling investors

Bill Ackman doubts it. The head of the hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management recently announced via the short message service X (formerly Twitter) that he was shorting US government bonds with a remaining term of 30 years, i.e. betting that their prices would fall. This is based not least on the assumption that inflation in the USA will prove to be more persistent than expected. “I’d be surprised if we didn’t find ourselves in a world of sustained inflation around 3 percent,” Ackman said. The US Federal Reserve’s target is two percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

