What will happen to Mediaset starting tomorrow

Piazza Affari has no feelings

Immediately after the announcement of Silvio Berlusconi’s death at the San Raffaele, Mfe shares, the former Mediaset which has listed shares in categories A and B, jumped by 10% to 0.76 euros. As well as the 30% controlled German TV Prosieben which stands at 8.5 euros (+4.5%).

What happen? Without the patriarch, more than one analyst believes that the heirs could consider handing over control of free-to-air TV which, thanks to the purchase of a substantial share of the German Prosieben, is one of the major European players in generalist TV.

MediaforEurope and the Vivendi case

MediaforEurope led by Piersilvio Berlusconi had already entered the sights of Vivendi in 2016 who had attempted a hostile takeover. Coincidentally at that juncture iThe owner of Vivendi, Vincent Bollorè, had moved when Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized, in danger of life. But then he recovered and Vivendi’s plans had to be reversed, however, bringing a long queue of legal cases.

Of course, after such a long and difficult battle, it will not be easy for Mfe to end up in the hands of Vivendi who, moreover, has opposed the CEO’s plans in every possible way. Pier Silvio Berlusconi who aims to create a pole of general interest TV in Europe able to face the excessive power of Netflix and Amazon Prime. Mfe will give the 2022 accounts on 18 April next. In 2021 it recorded revenues of 2.9 billion, up 11 percent compared to 2020. And advertising revenues in Italy, in particular, grew both compared to 2020 (+14.4 percent) and to 2019 year unaffected by (2.4%).

Certainly without Silvio Berlusconi it is difficult to imagine the future of the company

Also considering the not small number of heirs, i.e. the five children of two marriages and of very different ages and skills. As for the fate of the other listed subsidiary, Mondadori, the president Marina Berlusconiwhich some see also in politics taking over the reins of Forza Italia, has for some time given a new course making it the largest book publishing house in Italy after the sale of almost all the paper titles.

Including the Giornale, which patron Silvio held dear, but which has already passed into the hands of the Angelucci family owner of Il Tempo and Libero. Given that the Mondadori share on the Stock Exchange, unlike Mfe, has remained more stable, +2%, it seems obvious that the market does not expect sudden changes of hands for the Segrate publishing house.