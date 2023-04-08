How is Trump’s re-election the turning point?

In our novel, it is the initial spark for changing the course of the world. The novel begins with his re-election. I can best describe what that means on my own person: I have great concerns that the world will become even more insecure than it already is if Trump wins – and I am not the only one with this concern. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently indicated that he believes the election of a Republican president who distances himself from NATO and Europe is the worst-case scenario. Pistorius was only wise enough to omit the Trump name. One mustn’t forget that even during his first term in office, Trump has not held back with threats of withdrawing from NATO.