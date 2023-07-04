What you need to know about taxes

The tax is intended to contribute to the maintenance of church work. This includes community work and the remuneration of the clergy, pastoral work and the public relations work of the churches or the maintenance of churches, monasteries and cultural sites owned by the church. In addition, there are expenses for clinics, kindergartens, schools and other educational institutions that are in the hands of the church – even if these are predominantly financed from other sources. The churches publish an annual budget report to which extent the funds from the church tax have been used for which purpose. Some of these areas are also financially supported by the state and are then usually subject to earmarking. The German state spends around 500 million euros a year on this funding.

