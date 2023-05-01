What you should know about the heat pump

von Schroeter: There are many possible variations. The heat pump should be in operation for well over ten, sometimes even twenty years. It is therefore important that you are already well approached. If it’s on the roof in such a way that you can’t get to it safely, that would be a problem. Many place their heat pumps on flat roofs. It’s not a problem around the house either. Especially in built-up areas, where the path to environmental heat and environmental energy is not always easy, it takes a certain amount of creativity to be able to use the heat pump well.