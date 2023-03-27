In any case, the top municipal negotiator Welge is “a bit angry”, as she says. The mayor of Gelsenkirchen accuses the trade unions of acting as if no compromises are conceivable. A result should now be found in Potsdam. However, unions and employers are far apart: the unions want to get 10.5 percent more income over 12 months for the 2.5 million employees of the municipalities and the federal government because of the high inflation, at least 500 euros more. Employers do not want a minimum amount – and offer 5 percent more wages over 27 months.