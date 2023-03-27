Home Business What you should know about the nationwide warning strike
Business

What you should know about the nationwide warning strike

by admin
What you should know about the nationwide warning strike

In any case, the top municipal negotiator Welge is “a bit angry”, as she says. The mayor of Gelsenkirchen accuses the trade unions of acting as if no compromises are conceivable. A result should now be found in Potsdam. However, unions and employers are far apart: the unions want to get 10.5 percent more income over 12 months for the 2.5 million employees of the municipalities and the federal government because of the high inflation, at least 500 euros more. Employers do not want a minimum amount – and offer 5 percent more wages over 27 months.

See also  The Squid case (and more), how to avoid crypto scams. Signs of maturity from Bitcoin & co. (VIDEO)

You may also like

Sun Xiao, a statistician from the Industry Department...

Tottenham, Conte is no longer the coach. In...

Twitter is said to have lost half of...

Migrants, Coast Guard against NGOs: “They hinder rescue...

The New Journey of “Retail + Technology” Behind...

Dear e-car opponents, your manslaughter arguments have finally...

Twitter: Parts of the source code have been...

China Merchants Bank responds to risks and accrues...

Strikes – Major strike in transport sector in...

More reach on Instagram: The best tips, according...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy